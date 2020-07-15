The South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have hit another impasse on a return to play of the professional game‚ with club owners accusing the association of “moving the goalposts”.

PSL clubs are shocked at Safa informing the league that the referees will begin training from this week for the return to play in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE)‚ meaning an August 1 kickoff.

The PSL says it needs six weeks to complete the season by August 31‚ and had hoped to kick off by July 18.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis said his belief is that Safa does not want to the PSL to return in 2019-20.

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe denied this.