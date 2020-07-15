Soccer

Pasalic scores a hat-trick as Atalanta thrash Bresica 6-2 to go second in Serie A

15 July 2020 - 08:18 By Reuters
Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic poses with the matchball at the end of the match after scoring three goals.
Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic poses with the matchball at the end of the match after scoring three goals.
Image: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Atalanta's Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic scored a hat-trick as they thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday to climb to second place in Serie A, six points behind leaders Juventus and two ahead of Inter Milan and Lazio.

Boasting Serie A's most potent attack, Atalanta took the lead when Ruslan Malinovsky sliced open the defence with a clever pass to set up Pasalic to score in the second minute.

Brescia struck back six minutes later through Ernesto Torregrossa, but they were stunned by three superb goals from Marten de Roon, Malinovsky and a diving header by Duvan Zapata to go in at the break 4-1 down.

The home side did not let up after halftime with Pasalic netting twice more to complete his hat-trick, and though Nikolas Spalek pulled a goal back, the defeat left Brescia second from bottom on 21 points after 33 games, nine points from the safety zone. 

MORE:

The PSL unable to resume the season on July 18 'due to unavailability of match officials'

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has said it will engage its stakeholders as it is unable to resume the 2019-20 season on July 18 “due to ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Restart of the suspended PSL season still up in the air‚ reveals league chairman Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs and fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out when is the season is going to resume.
Sport
1 day ago

Clubs unhappy they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’ hotel

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is likely to receive strong push back from most of the unhappy clubs who have been told that they must foot the bill ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket
  2. 'Not once did he say other people or other lives don’t matter': Vincent Barnes ... Cricket
  3. OPINION | Why Cricket SA may need to brace themselves for uncomfortable truths ... Cricket
  4. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  5. PSL chairman Khoza warns there are no guarantees clubs will receive grants at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X