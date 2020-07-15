Eyebrows were raised after forgotten man Siphelele Ntshangase agreed to a one-year contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs last month‚ but his business manager Jazzman Mahlakgane is unfazed.

Mahlakgane said the decision by the attacking midfielder to stay on at Naturena‚ despite his limited opportunities under coach Ernst Middendorp‚ is a calculated risk that could work out for the player in the long run.

“My logic dictates that when a club extends the contract of a player‚ the technical team should have had extensive discussions about it‚” said Mahlakgane.

“They must have had long discussions about the issue as the technical team‚ so why would a team extend a contract of a player knowing that they don’t want him.