Wigan hit Hull for eight, West Brom held by Fulham as race for promotion hots up

Wigan gave themselves a great chance of Championship survival even if the club are docked 12 points for going into administration by thrashing Hull 8-0 as West Brom's promotion push was dealt a blow by a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Tuesday.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick as Wigan recorded a new record league win by scoring seven times in the first half to move 12 points clear of the relegation zone, prior to the points penalty being applied.

"We're climbing a mountain but we're not at the top," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.

Wigan fans rallied to raise funds to ensure the 2013 FA Cup winners could just fulfil their fixtures till the end of the season after the club were put into administration in suspicious circumstances earlier this month.