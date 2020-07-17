Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk joined Glasgow City in Scotland from Denmark's Fortuna Hjørring. BBC.co.uk reported that City have hailed the acquisition of the defender‚ normally a right-back‚ as one of the‚ “biggest ever signings in Scottish women's football”.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the moves in Europe bode well for the national team.

“This is incredible and amazing – five players in 10 days‚ its mind blowing and I wish them all of the best. I know they will do the country proud‚” she said.

“They will continue to grow as individuals and they will bring back all the experience to the national team. I am confident and almost certain that there will be more announcements. In actual fact I am afraid to blink or you wake up the next day there is another signing‚ but that is just the way it is at the moment.”

Peskin began her Banyana career when she turned out for Sasol League side University of Western Cape.