European clubs snap up five Banyana Banyana players in 10 days
Kelso Peskin this week became the fifth Banyana Banyana player in 10 days to sign an overseas contract‚ having been handed a one-year deal by French second division side Stade Brestois 29 Feminine.
The Cape Town-born utility player previously spent six months with Toulouse. Peskin joins four other Banyana players who found new clubs internationally in the last fortnight.
Attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe‚ formerly a US college player at Samford University and who has turned out for Gintra Universitetas in Lithuania and Real Betis‚ signed for her second Portuguese club‚ SC Braga.
Defender Nothando Vilakazi‚ who played with Seoposenwe at Gintra‚ signed for EDF Logrono Feminino in Spain. Amanda Mthandi‚ the ex-University of Johannesburg forward‚ joined CDB Badajoz Feminino‚ also in Spain.
Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk joined Glasgow City in Scotland from Denmark's Fortuna Hjørring. BBC.co.uk reported that City have hailed the acquisition of the defender‚ normally a right-back‚ as one of the‚ “biggest ever signings in Scottish women's football”.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the moves in Europe bode well for the national team.
“This is incredible and amazing – five players in 10 days‚ its mind blowing and I wish them all of the best. I know they will do the country proud‚” she said.
“They will continue to grow as individuals and they will bring back all the experience to the national team. I am confident and almost certain that there will be more announcements. In actual fact I am afraid to blink or you wake up the next day there is another signing‚ but that is just the way it is at the moment.”
Peskin began her Banyana career when she turned out for Sasol League side University of Western Cape.
“This is the best news ever for women’s football – never before in a long time have we seen such from South African players‚ and I am proud to be part of this activity‚” she said.
“This is very good for the future of Banyana Banyana because we need all the experience we can get to challenge big footballing nations like the USA‚ France and the rest of them.
“I am very excited about this move. SB 29 are a very decent team and placed higher than my previous side‚ where we were fighting for relegation.”
Seoposenwe tweeted: “Looking forward to this new journey and a chance to make a positive impact. Want to thank everyone that played a role in making this happen! Here’s to a LONG and prosperous time in BRAGA ... Time to get to work.”
Also this week‚ Banyana star Linda Motlhalo scored a stunning finish to help Swedish side Djurgardens IF secure a 2-1 victory over Vittsjö in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.