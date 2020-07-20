Soccer

Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus

20 July 2020 - 14:58 By AFP
Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last year.
Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last year.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year due to the extraordinary conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers France Football announced on Monday.

It will be the first time the trophy given for the world's best men's footballer has not been awarded since Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition in 1956.

"There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," said Pascal Ferre, the editor of the magazine.

The Covid-19 outbreak saw all major football leagues shut down in March, with the German Bundesliga the first to resume behind closed doors in May.

France Football said it would be unfair to vote on the world's best player when some leagues, including the French Ligue 1, cancelled their seasons early.

Ferre also suggested that it would not be right to judge players based on games played without spectators present.

"We believe that such a singular year cannot... be treated as an ordinary year," he added.

"Two months (January and February), out of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played -- or will be played -- in unusual conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League's Final 8 played in a single game)."

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last year.

The women's Ballon d'Or, which was first awarded in 2018, has also been cancelled.

France Football added that it was looking forward to holding a ceremony in 2021, but that this year it would instead organise a vote for the all-time greatest men's XI.

MORE:

Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns are picking up "lots of injuries" as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scrambles towards an uncertain kickoff date for a return to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA and I'm not proud to say that'

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lucky Maselesele has pleaded with budding players to learn from his mistakes and take their careers seriously.
Sport
2 hours ago

Bolivian Football Federation President dies after catching Covid-19

The president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Cesar Salinas, died on Sunday after being hospitalized with Covid-19 earlier this month, ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. Black Lives Matter takes centre stage as cricket returns in Solidarity Cup Cricket
  5. Why Sundowns or Pirates might go to the 2020-21 Champions League‚ even if ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X