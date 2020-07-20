Belgium side KSV Roeselare confirm signing of Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca

Belgium second division side KSV Roeselare have confirmed the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana right-back Anele Ngcongca on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old Ngcongca is no stranger to Belgian football having spent time with Racing Genk in the Jupiler Pro League on three separate occasions between 2007 and 2015.

“Today Calvin Anele Ngcongca signed a two-season contract plus option on an additional campaign at Schiervelde‚” announced KSV Roeselare on their website on Monday.

“The defender‚ who can handle several positions‚ comes from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ with which he was active last season in‚ among other things‚ the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.