Soccer

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal don't need European football to attract talent

20 July 2020 - 10:24 By Reuters
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (R) talks with Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) before bringing him on as a substitute.
Image: Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP

Arsenal will still be able to attract top players to the club even if they do not secure European football next season, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on a spot in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

They can qualify for next season's Uefa Europa League by defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final but Arteta said the club's history and values should be enough to persuade players to sign.

"I don't think we should bring players that need a lot of convincing," he added.

"The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans we have, our stadium.

"That's a really attractive thing, that's my feeling." 

