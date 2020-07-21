Soccer

Barker raves about Zungu: 'Technically he’s one of the best players I have worked with'

21 July 2020 - 16:09 By Marc Strydom
Nkanyiso Zungu joined Orlando Pirates while carrying an injury.
Nkanyiso Zungu joined Orlando Pirates while carrying an injury.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates’ signing Nkanyiso Zungu is “technically he’s one of the best players I have worked with”‚ says his old Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.

Sturdy‚ skilful central midfielder Zungu was signed by Pirates from Stellenbosch in late January but is yet to kick a ball having arrived with a groin injury.

Indications are that‚ with the imminent return to football in a bio-safe bubble where matches will come thick and fast after a long period of inactivity following the March suspension due to Covid-19‚ Zungu is likely to see some action as Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer looks to rotate his squad.

Another former coach of Zungu at Jomo Cosmos‚ Jomo Sono‚ has described the player as reminding him of Mamelodi Sundowns’ passing legends “Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba”.

Barker said of the midfielder: “In Nkanyiso’s situation‚ I had a good chat with him before he left us – he has all the attributes.

“Physically‚ he’s big‚ he’s strong. Mentally‚ he didn’t have the easiest of upbringings so he’s a tough kid.

“Technically he’s one of the best players I have worked with. His passing range is really phenomenal.

“So he has the potential to become a regular player at Orlando Pirates.

“I think the challenge for him‚ and I did allude to it when I spoke to him‚ is that going to a club like Pirates he will have other challenges he has to deal with. Whether it be off the field‚ or the competition at the club [in midfield].

“Mentally‚ if he stays focused and applies himself‚ and pushes hard and is patient and when he gets his chance takes the opportunity‚ which I believe he will‚ he has a future there.

“But should he go there and it not work out for the first three or six months‚ and he gets frustrated‚ it could become difficult for him.

“So I’m really hoping that he gets his opportunity‚ because I believe if he does he will be able to command a regular place.”

Zungu has the strong midfield pairing of Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe‚ plus Linda Mntambo as a contender‚ to compete with for a place in Bucs’ engine room.

Pirates were in fourth place (40 points from 23 games)‚ eight points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs‚ when the Absa Premiership was suspended.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SA Football Association (Safa) are still wrangling over a start date‚ though the latter as the mother body has set August 1 as the kickoff.

MORE:

Brace for long-term injuries when PSL season resumes‚ says ex-Bafana fitness trainer

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can expect long-term injuries given the extraordinary circumstances of the Absa Premiership’s return to play and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Just scrap the season and declare it null and void‚ suggests Swallows FC

Swallows FC owner David Mogashoa says the suspended national first division season must be declared null and void as most sides in the lower tier of ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Maritzburg United and Highlands Park raring to resume suspended Premiership season

Maritzburg United and Highlands Park say they were ready as early as Sunday July 12 to send their teams to the biological safe environment (BSE) that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr: 'My players are not ready yet'

Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr says there is no way his players will be ready to take to the field should the league programme resume in the beginning of ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand Rugby

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X