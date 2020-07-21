Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr: 'My players are not ready yet'

Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr says there is no way his players will be ready to take to the field should the league programme resume in the beginning of next month.

Kerr says while he understands that the season must be completed‚ his players are far from full match fitness and will not last the full 90 minutes on the pitch.

“My players are not ready yet and they are not going to be ready to fulfill the potential that I know they can for at least a month‚” said Kerr forthrightly.

“As a coach it is frustrating because you have a short space of time to try and get the players to a level of fitness where you know they can play for 90 minutes in a competitive PSL match. It is very difficult for a coach to manage this.”

The first weekend of August is the date that has been mooted as domestic football's likely return to play with the semifinal round of the Nedbank Cup pencilled in to get things underway.