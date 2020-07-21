Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can expect long-term injuries given the extraordinary circumstances of the Absa Premiership’s return to play and scramble to finish by August 31‚ says former Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Joshua Smith.

AmaZulu high performance manager Smith said from a fitness trainer’s perspective an August 1 kickoff is preferable in terms of preparation‚ but the catch-22 is that then matches will come thick and fast out of a period of inactivity‚ resulting in fatigue and breakdowns.

The PSL and SA Football Association have continued to wrangle over a start date for the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship to be completed in a bio-safe bubble‚ with the latter having set down August 1‚ after the PSL had preferred July 18.

“Ja‚ I definitely see injuries coming. I spoke to a colleague and they foresee at least three long-term injuries because of coming out of such a long period [inactive]‚” Smith told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.