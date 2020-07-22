Mark Fish's 'all lives matter' stance lands him in hot water

Former football player Mark Fish has come under fire for views expressed on the Black Lives Matter movement and saying “all lives matter” on his official Twitter account.

The storm started on Wednesday when Fish, who played as a defender in the national soccer team, was called out after he liked a tweet that claimed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was a “BEE appointment” and a racist “just like [Mmusi] Maimane.”

“Mark Fish, since you liked this post, please tell us where you stand on this matter?” asked Twitter user @Terryboysa73.

To which Fish replied: “All lives matter.”