Soccer

Mosimane on Downs' new signing Kapinga: 'We see a few characteristics of Sirino and Zwane in him'

23 July 2020 - 15:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lesedi Kapinga signs on the dotted line officially as a Mamelodi Sundowns players on July 23 2020.
Lesedi Kapinga signs on the dotted line officially as a Mamelodi Sundowns players on July 23 2020.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane says new signing Lesedi Kapinga from Black Leopards fits the profile of a Mamelodi Sundowns player and he hopes that the club's famous yellow jersey will not weigh heavily on the forward's shoulders.

Kapinga has inked a five-year deal but will only be available for the Brazilians next season.

The 25-year-old Kapinga‚ who is the cousin of the late Orlando Pirates striker Lesley Manyathela‚ joined his new team-mates in Rustenburg but remains in isolation as part of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“Lesedi is our player‚ we have signed him on a free and he is a good prospect‚” said Mosimane‚ who added that he is rebuilding the team with a group of young talent that includes Jody February‚ Grant Margeman and Gift Motupa.

Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza's wife Matina has died

Matina Khoza‚ the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza‚ has died aged 69.
Sport
2 hours ago

“He is young‚ he is a very good football player and you can see that we are trying to get as many young players as possible.

"If you look at our signings so far‚ besides George Maluleka‚ we are having younger players who are coming to strengthen our team as back up for the older guys.”

Kapinga featured in 27 matches in all competitions for Lidoda Duvha this season where he has scored six goals and contributed as many assists.

Mosimane said he is expecting more of the same from him.

“He fits the profile with his style of play‚ he is a type of player who likes to play combination football‚" he said.

Unprecedented cancellation of the PSL season top of the agenda at crunch meeting

The unprecedented cancellation of the topflight and lower tier seasons will be top of the agenda when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) holds a crunch ...
Sport
1 day ago

"He likes to play one on one‚ he likes to take defenders on‚ he is quick and we see him as a Keletso Makgalwa.

“We see a few characteristics of Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane in him and he has speed.

"I wish him all the best and hope that he makes it because the yellow jersey can be heavy at times and it looks like a waste‚ but that’s football.

"We have also checked his social life and even there he ticks the right boxes because he is a very smart buy.”

As a player who operates from the advanced attacking position‚ Kapinga is going to compete for a place with the likes of Sirino‚ Zwane‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Lebohang Maboe and Ali Meza.

MORE:

Unprecedented cancellation of the PSL season top of the agenda at crunch meeting

The unprecedented cancellation of the topflight and lower tier seasons will be top of the agenda when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) holds a crunch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Just scrap the season and declare it null and void‚ suggests Swallows FC

Swallows FC owner David Mogashoa says the suspended national first division season must be declared null and void as most sides in the lower tier of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa CEO Motlanthe: 'I must emphasise and put on record that the meeting did not take place'

South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says a meeting between the association and Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mark Fish's 'all lives matter' stance lands him in hot water Soccer
  2. John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand Rugby
  3. Kaunda Ntunja's wife: 'I carry your heart with me' Rugby
  4. Cricket SA suffers another legal blow Cricket
  5. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X