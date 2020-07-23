Pitso Mosimane says new signing Lesedi Kapinga from Black Leopards fits the profile of a Mamelodi Sundowns player and he hopes that the club's famous yellow jersey will not weigh heavily on the forward's shoulders.

Kapinga has inked a five-year deal but will only be available for the Brazilians next season.

The 25-year-old Kapinga‚ who is the cousin of the late Orlando Pirates striker Lesley Manyathela‚ joined his new team-mates in Rustenburg but remains in isolation as part of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“Lesedi is our player‚ we have signed him on a free and he is a good prospect‚” said Mosimane‚ who added that he is rebuilding the team with a group of young talent that includes Jody February‚ Grant Margeman and Gift Motupa.