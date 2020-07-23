Matina Khoza‚ the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza‚ has died aged 69.

This was announced in a media statement on Pirates’ website. The statement was titled: “Dr. Irvin Khoza’s Wife‚ Matina Elsie Khoza Passes at 69”.

It reads: “The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza‚ the wife of Dr. Irvin Khoza‚ mother of Sonono‚ the late Zodwa‚ Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

“Mme Matina‚ who was affectionately referred to by everybody‚ including her ten grandchildren‚ as Mama‚ has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health.

“She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning‚ Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age.

“The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will‚ as a result‚ be no visitations and prayer services held at home.”

The PSL has been suspended since March 16 due to the coronavirus.

Khoza was due to chair a crucial Board of Governors meeting on Friday to discuss the feasibility of an August 1 kickoff for a restart in a Gauteng biologically safe environment.

The PSL is yet to communicate whether that meeting will now be delayed.