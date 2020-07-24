The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) much-anticipated board of governors (BoG) meeting which was scheduled to take place on Friday to map the way forward on how and whether the 2019-20 season will resume‚ has been postponed.

TimesLive learned from one owner of a the GladAfrica Championship (First Division) team‚ who did not want to be named that clubs have received emails from PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala explaining that the virtual meeting has been postponed to 12 noon on Monday.

The main reason was the death on Thursday of Matina Elsie Khoza‚ wife of PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

The club owner added that many club owners are veering in opinion towards a cancellation of the 2019-20 season‚ give the costs of the biologically safe environment (BSE) in Gauteng where the teams will compete in closed-doors matches.

“We’re talking with many clubs owners about actually expunging this season. This thing is going to cost a lot of money‚” they said.

“The postponement [of the BoG meeting] should give an indication on the fact that we can’t continue with this season.

“What should happen is that we expunge the 2019-20 season; the top eight teams determined by last season’s standing; Caf representation determined by the last season’s standing as well.

“No one is going to be awarded the league winner’s prize or something‚ we must just forget that this season ever happened‚” the club owner said.

Another factor that will weigh in favour or against a cancellation or continuation are the results of meetings between the PSL and stakeholders Nedbank (for the Nedbank Cup)‚ Absa (for the Absa Premiership) and broadcasters SuperSport.

The third major factor is logistics‚ and whether the PSL finds it feasible to compete both top tiers‚ or even just the Premiership‚ within a month.

The PSL BoG was on Friday expected to indicate whether the Premiership and First Division would resume the season on August 1‚ the date put forward for a kickoff by the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ overruling the hope of the league to restart on July 18.

The PSL also sent out a brief statement on Friday morning confirming the postponed BoG meeting.

“Please note that the BoG meeting has been postponed to Monday. The reasons are obvious‚” read the note sent out by league Senior Manager Luxolo September.