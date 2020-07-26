Soccer

Covid-19 victim Fellaini heads hat-trick to stun Benitez in China

26 July 2020 - 12:20 By AFP
Marouane Fellaini celebrates with his teammates and coaching staff after scoring his third goal in the Chinese city of Dalian on July 26 2020 as the Chinese Super League roared back into action after the coronavirus-enforced halt.
Marouane Fellaini celebrates with his teammates and coaching staff after scoring his third goal in the Chinese city of Dalian on July 26 2020 as the Chinese Super League roared back into action after the coronavirus-enforced halt.
Image: Shandong Luneng Taishan FC/Facebook

Marouane Fellaini, who spent three weeks in hospital with coronavirus, scored a quickfire hat-trick of headers to give Shandong Luneng a 3-2 win over Rafa Benitez's Dalian Pro on Sunday in China.

Former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon looked to have given Benitez's side a winning start to the Chinese Super League (CSL) season with a 57th-minute header of his own.

But former Manchester United star Fellaini then roared to the fore with three towering headers in the 79th, 83rd and 86th minutes in Dalian.

Spanish coach Benitez, who took Liverpool to Champions League glory, could only look on in stunned bemusement.

Swedish international defender Marcus Danielson pulled a goal back for Dalian deep into stoppage time.

The 32-year-old Fellaini is the only known Covid-19 case in the CSL and spent three weeks in hospital in China before his release in mid-April.

Shandong said he was asymptomatic and the giant Belgian midfielder posted pictures on social media of him doing exercises in his hospital bedroom.

The CSL kicked off on Saturday five months late because of coronavirus.

All matches are being played behind closed doors in two cities, Suzhou and Dalian, to limit the risk of infections.

MORE:

Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise

Highlands Park have received a big offer for the sale of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise that will have to be considered if it can be ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL has to be realistic, says Cape Town City boss John Comitis

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) may have to consider calling off the 2019-20 season after yet another critical week ended with no clarity on when the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Final day drama looms at both ends of Premier League log

The English Premier League will finally reach the end of its longest season today with plenty still on the line at both ends of the table.
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global ... Cricket
  3. 'Sorry to offend ... I'm not racist”: Mark Fish adamant that 'all lives matter' Soccer
  4. Complaint sent to Fifa ethics committee on Safa president Danny Jordaan Soccer
  5. Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza's wife Matina ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X