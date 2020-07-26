Promoted Stellenbosch FC will aim to achieve their first target of consolidating their place in the Absa Premiership‚ then perhaps aim for a top eight place in a promising first season in the top-flight‚ says coach Steve Barker.

Barker finds himself in familiar territory at a team with a youth and academy emphasis and ties to a tertiary institution having coached University of Pretoria for six years.

Stellenbosch FC are owned by Remgro‚ an investment company based in the picturesque Cape Winelands town‚ and its subsidiary‚ the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS)‚ which is a partner of famous Stellenbosch University.

Their impressive structures are part of what saw the club win the National First Division in 2018-19 in their first year of ownership under Remgro and SAS‚ Barker’s second NFD title having also won it with Tuks in 2012.