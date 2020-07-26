Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'It’s a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative'

26 July 2020 - 13:30 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane says he has found it challenging to conduct training sessions in small groups.
Pitso Mosimane says he has found it challenging to conduct training sessions in small groups.
Image: Alon Skuy

Adapting to life under Covid-19 has been massively challenging and this has forced the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team under coach Pitso Mosimane to explore innovative ways to conduct training sessions.

The Brazilians have been in camp in Rustenburg since sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the go-ahead for non-contact and contact sport to resume training and Mosimane said things have changed.

“It’s a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative‚” said Mosimane.

“We were never trained to train in small groups or observing social distancing‚ the coaching manual has never had that.

Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise

Highlands Park have received a big offer for the sale of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise that will have to be considered if it can be ...
Sport
1 day ago

"It’s frustrating but at the same time it has been good with its own positives and challenges.

“I would say that the challenges are the new training programmes because we are in a situation where we have to train in small groups and observe social distancing.

"When you training within Covid-19‚ it is about being clever and finding alternatives‚ you have to think even at training.”

Though it has been challenging‚ Mosimane said there is no need to complain.

PSL has to be realistic, says Cape Town City boss John Comitis

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) may have to consider calling off the 2019-20 season after yet another critical week ended with no clarity on when the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

He said they have elected to get on with the business of preparing for the possible resumption of the season as all the clubs are dealing with the same difficulties.

“We are not complaining because we have trained well‚" he said.

"We have managed to get the conditioning up even though the tactical awareness is not that good. Instead of playing eleven against eleven to get movements‚ we train in departments and we don’t train the whole team.

"On Thursday it was the first day we did our video analysis because we can’t go into a conference room and all sit there.”

MORE:

New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock

From pop star to creator of premier soccer leagues, Gary Rathbone has never felt as much responsibility as he does heading SABC Sport.
Sport
14 hours ago

Nullifying First Division ‘won’t stand up in court’‚ says Ajax boss Efstathiou

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou says that declaring the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and GladAfrica Championship null and void will not be fair and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Crucial BoG meeting on PSL restart postponed

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) much-anticipated board of governors (BoG) meeting which was scheduled to take place on Friday to map the way ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global ... Cricket
  3. 'Sorry to offend ... I'm not racist”: Mark Fish adamant that 'all lives matter' Soccer
  4. Complaint sent to Fifa ethics committee on Safa president Danny Jordaan Soccer
  5. Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza's wife Matina ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X