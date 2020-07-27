Panel appointed to monitor health and safety compliance at PSL clubs set to complete visits this week

The six-member panel that has been set-up by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to monitor health and safety compliance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is expected to complete its visits to the clubs this week.

The panel had already visited the training sites of 10 Absa Premiership clubs by late last week and they are expected to round off their visits in the coming days before turning their attention to the GladAfrica Championship.

They have already visited AmaZulu‚ Cape Town City‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Ajax Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch FC‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Maritzburg United‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Highlands Park and SuperSport United.

But their work could come to an abrupt end later on Monday if PSL's 32 clubs declare their seasons null and void in an extra ordinary Board of Governors meeting to be held on Monday afternoon.