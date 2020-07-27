Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza says the clubs will be expected to pay for all the costs related to staying in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) when the topflight and lower tier seasons resume on August 8.

Some of the clubs‚ especially in the GladAfrica Championship‚ were horrified by the high costs of staying in the ‘bio-bubble’ and they expressed their concerns to TimesLIVE a few days ago.

The cost of staying in the bio bubble is over R2m per club and this amount covers their stay in the hotel‚ meals and the final round of Covid-19 testing for players and staff.

“For the last four months we have been paying grants (the R2m and R500,000 monthly grant paid to each club in the Premiership and lower tier respectively ) without taking any deductions‚ so the clubs must pay from their own coffers‚” said Khoza on Monday‚