Soccer

Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies

28 July 2020 - 17:02 By Marc Strydom
The South African football fraternity is mourning the passing away of Orlando Pirates super fan “Mgijimi”.
The South African football fraternity is mourning the passing away of Orlando Pirates super fan “Mgijimi”.
Image: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

The famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla Sindane has died.

Sindane, also known as "Mgijimi" died in his eMalahleni town in Mpumalanga‚ Pirates’ secretary of the supporters branch for eMalahleni‚ Puleng Semela‚ confirmed on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” Semela said.

“According to his father they found him in his place where he was staying at around 11am.

"He had left the family [the day before] and he went to go and sleep where he was staying in eMalahleni.”

The cause of death has not been established.

"Mgijimi" was known for covering his body with white paint‚ and wearing all white overalls‚ and for being a charismatic presence in the stands at Buccaneers matches and events.

Orlando Pirates fans have received the news with shock.
Orlando Pirates fans have received the news with shock.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

MORE:

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza: The clubs must pay from their own coffers

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza says the clubs will be expected to pay for all the costs related to staying in the Biologically Safe ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou applauds decision to resume season

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has applauded the decision to resume the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and says sanity has prevailed.
Sport
4 hours ago

Why the Premiership and lower tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion

The topflight and lower tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion on the field of play to ensure integrity and fairness‚ says Premier Soccer ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer
  3. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  4. The Absa premiership and the GladAfrica Championship return in August Soccer
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket SA finally gets much needed wake-up call. But ... Sport

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X