Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns part with midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa

28 July 2020 - 20:21 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Oupa Manyisa has struggled to cement a regular starting place in the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns since joining from Orlando Pirates in August 2017.
Oupa Manyisa has struggled to cement a regular starting place in the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns since joining from Orlando Pirates in August 2017.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with midfielder Oupa “Ace” Manyisa

The relationship between the Pretoria club and the 31-year old Manyisa came to an end after the Brazilians decided against exercising their option for an extension.

Manyisa spent three seasons at Chloorkop since he arrived from rivals Orlando Pirates in August 2017 and has featured in almost 50 competitive matches.

He has won two Absa Premiership titles during his stay and coach Pitso Mosimane said he enjoyed working with him.

“It’s a pity that he didn’t play much this year.

"His Achilles only healed a month before the lockdown break (in March) and he had played in a few friendlies‚" he said.

"He is an exceptional player that can play in any position and will be an asset to any team.”

MORE:

Alan Clark resigns as coach of Black Leopards

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark has resigned just under two weeks from a return to football in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Sport
10 hours ago

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza: The clubs must pay from their own coffers

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza says the clubs will be expected to pay for all the costs related to staying in the Biologically Safe ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Absa premiership and the GladAfrica Championship return in August

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) board of governors have decided to resume the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons on August 8 and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou applauds decision to resume season

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has applauded the decision to resume the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and says sanity has prevailed.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer
  3. Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies Soccer
  4. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  5. The Absa premiership and the GladAfrica Championship return in August Soccer

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X