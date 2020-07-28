Mamelodi Sundowns part with midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with midfielder Oupa “Ace” Manyisa

The relationship between the Pretoria club and the 31-year old Manyisa came to an end after the Brazilians decided against exercising their option for an extension.

Manyisa spent three seasons at Chloorkop since he arrived from rivals Orlando Pirates in August 2017 and has featured in almost 50 competitive matches.

He has won two Absa Premiership titles during his stay and coach Pitso Mosimane said he enjoyed working with him.

“It’s a pity that he didn’t play much this year.

"His Achilles only healed a month before the lockdown break (in March) and he had played in a few friendlies‚" he said.

"He is an exceptional player that can play in any position and will be an asset to any team.”