Amiens SC have agreed a deal to sell Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu to Glasgow Rangers‚ reports in France and Scotland have said.

The Scotsman newspaper and the website of France’s football bible L’Équipe reported that Rangers have come up with the €4-million (R77‚3-million) asking price that Amiens‚ controversially relegated in the past abbreviated Ligue 1 season to Ligue 2‚ were looking for.

Zungu is expected to sign a four-year deal with Rangers.

Rangers had previously struggled to match Amiens’ price‚ reportedly offering €3.8-milllion‚ which the French club rejected‚ causing the Scottish Premier League giants’ manager‚ former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard‚ to voice his disgruntlement.

But the clubs agreeing terms clears the way for Zungu to move to the Gers.

“Close to Mallorca last winter‚ Bongani Zungu (27) will leave Ligue 2 Amiens‚” the report in L’Équipe read.

“According to information from the Scotsman‚ confirmed by us‚ the Picard club has reached an agreement with Glasgow Rangers for the transfer of the South African midfielder at €4-million. He is expected to sign with the team led by Steven Gerrard for four years.

“Arriving in Picardy three years ago‚ Zungu had been bought for €2-million from Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.”

Zungu had almost signed on loan for Majorca in La Liga‚ with an option to sign outright at the end of the season‚ seven months ago but the deal fell through on the last day of the January transfer window.

- TimesLIVE





