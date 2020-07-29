Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane's love for Orlando Pirates was powerful

The death of staunch Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane has left the football club and soccer fans reeling.

Twitter has been flooded with condolence messages to his family, and fans' memories of Sindane.

Mgijimi, who will be remembered for his commentary on Orlando Pirates games, his white overall and white face paint, died in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Pirates’ secretary of the supporters branch for eMalahleni‚ Puleng Semela, told TimesLIVE that Sindane's father said he was found in his home at around 11am on Tuesday.

The cause of his death is not known.

“Once. Always. The club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of its staunchest and most active supporters, Mandla Sindane. Rest in peace Mgijimi,” was written on the Orlando Pirates Twitter page.

Here's a trip down memory lane of some of Mgijimi's moments on the field:

On his white powder

In a video shared on his Twitter account, Mgijimi explained the significance of his infamous white powder. “I never leave the house without that powder and before each game I pray for it and ask God to help us win.”