Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane's love for Orlando Pirates was powerful

29 July 2020
The SA football fraternity is mourning the death of Orlando Pirates super fan “Mgijimi”.
The death of staunch Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane has left the football club and soccer fans reeling.

Twitter has been flooded with condolence messages to his family, and fans' memories of Sindane. 

Mgijimi, who will be remembered for his commentary on Orlando Pirates games, his white overall and white face paint, died in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Pirates’ secretary of the supporters branch for eMalahleni‚ Puleng Semela, told TimesLIVE that Sindane's father said he was found in his home at around 11am on Tuesday.  

The cause of his death is not known.

“Once. Always. The club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of its staunchest and most active supporters, Mandla Sindane. Rest in peace Mgijimi,” was written on the Orlando Pirates Twitter page.

Here's a trip down memory lane of some of Mgijimi's moments on the field:

On his white powder

In a video shared on his Twitter account, Mgijimi explained the significance of his infamous white powder. “I never leave the house without that powder and before each game I pray for it and ask God to help us win.”

Missing sport during lockdown 

The Covid-19 pandemic saw all sporting activities and matches halted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Mgijimi recently shared a video saying he misses being on the field.

In a separate video shared on Facebook, he committed his support to the team even during the pandemic and lockdown: “In times of Covid-19, once a Pirate, always a Pirate means that I will keep on supporting my football club, sitting here at home.”

Singing with other supporters ahead of a game

He encouraged players 

Tributes 

Soccer fans have shared fond memories of Mgijimi on social media.

Veteran sports anchor Robert Marawa said live matches will never be the same without Mgijimi. 

