Soccer

Amakhosi boss Motaung speaks out on coach Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs

30 July 2020 - 13:06 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (R) and head coach Ernst Middendorp (R) in a discussion after the match.
A file photo of Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (R) and head coach Ernst Middendorp (R) in a discussion after the match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Speculation that Ernst Middendorp may not continue to coach Kaizer Chiefs from the end of the 2019-20 season even if they win the league is “just rumours”‚ says Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung.

As professional football gears to return on August 8 from the March 16 suspension due to the coronavirus‚ Chiefs lead the Absa Premiership in their 50th anniversary season‚ attempting to reverse four unprecedented previous seasons without a trophy.

Despite this rumours have swirled‚ and press reports speculated‚ that Chiefs might not be overly keen to continue with Middendorp as coach even if Amakhosi pull off a championship victory.

Itumeleng Khune issues a rallying cry to his Kaizer Chiefs teammates

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has issued a rallying cry to his teammates and urged them to "continue where we left off" before the season ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“Unfortunately we’ve not even had that discussion as a club‚” Motaung told TimesLIVE.

“So it’s rumours that you find and talk which is out there‚ which we don’t know of.

“So at this moment I don’t want to entertain the coach’s issues because there is nothing – we have never had a discussion. We have not sat down and discussed his future.

“The coach has a contract‚ he still has one more season to go. And we have not even sat down to say ‘the coach must leave’ or anything.

'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung

Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs remained patient and never panicked even when it seemed there was a real prospect of the 2019-20 season being ...
Sport
1 day ago

“And we don’t know anything. These are just rumour and rumours. We don’t know anything. We have not had those discussions.”

Chiefs (48 points from 22 games)‚ who at one stage had a commanding 13-point gap at the top of the Premiership‚ had seen that whittled to a four-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand (44 from 21).

Football returns with the Nedbank Cup semifinals on the weekend of August 8.

The remainder of the 32 Premiership and GladAfrica Championship sides enter the Gauteng bio-safe bubble on August 11‚ with a resumption of the top and second-tier leagues apparently set for the weekend of August 15.

MORE:

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou applauds decision to resume season

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has applauded the decision to resume the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and says sanity has prevailed.
Sport
2 days ago

Alan Clark resigns as coach of Black Leopards

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark has resigned just under two weeks from a return to football in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Sport
2 days ago

Why the Premiership and lower tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion

The topflight and lower tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion on the field of play to ensure integrity and fairness‚ says Premier Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns part with midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa Soccer
  3. 'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung Soccer
  4. Luc Eymael might never work in SA again: Safa to report the Belgian coach to ... Soccer
  5. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X