Speculation that Ernst Middendorp may not continue to coach Kaizer Chiefs from the end of the 2019-20 season even if they win the league is “just rumours”‚ says Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung.

As professional football gears to return on August 8 from the March 16 suspension due to the coronavirus‚ Chiefs lead the Absa Premiership in their 50th anniversary season‚ attempting to reverse four unprecedented previous seasons without a trophy.

Despite this rumours have swirled‚ and press reports speculated‚ that Chiefs might not be overly keen to continue with Middendorp as coach even if Amakhosi pull off a championship victory.