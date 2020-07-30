The Absa Premiership will come back with a bang‚ with a kickoff date of August 11‚ and the match on that evening at 6pm a sizzler between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) released the much-awaited revised fixtures for the resumption of the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship (National First Division) in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE) on Thursday afternoon.

The match-up between second-placed defending champions Sundowns and fourth-placed Pirates was the fixture (originally set for Tuesday‚ March 17) that was called off five months ago when football was initially suspended due to the coronavirus by the PSL on Monday‚ March 16.

The game will now be played at Dobsonville Stadium‚ which was drawn as Sundowns’ home ground as each side in the BSE needs to play their closed-doors at a neutral "home" venue.