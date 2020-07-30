Safa confident of promoting teams from ABC Motsepe League to the national first division

South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is confident that they will be able to promote teams from the ABC Motsepe League to the GladAfrica Championship.

This is a response to this week’s developments after it was confirmed that the professional season will be concluded in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Johannesburg.

Safa said from the beginning that amateur football can only resume at level 1 of the lockdown but Motlanthe conceded they may return to action sooner if they get the green light from government.

“I am meeting with the chief executive of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) (on Wednesday) but as Safa we are confident that we will be able to promote teams from the amateur leagues‚” said Motlanthe.