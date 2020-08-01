Soccer

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

01 August 2020 - 22:21 By Reuters
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates with the lid of the Heads Up Emirates FA Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 01, 2020 in London, England.
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates with the lid of the Heads Up Emirates FA Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 01, 2020 in London, England.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help his side secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition - and a spot in next season's Europa League.

Victory at an empty Wembley Stadium earned Mikel Arteta his first trophy as Arsenal manager, after he left his role as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City to replace Unai Emery in December.

With the contest locked at 1-1, Gunners striker Aubameyang danced past the opposition defenders before finishing with his left foot in the 67th minute to ensure that Arsenal salvage European action from a difficult domestic season after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Chelsea had struck in the fifth minute when Christian Pulisic collected Olivier Giroud's fine flick-on inside the penalty area and tucked the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from close range.

Chelsea cling on to win five-goal thriller, Leicester City held at Arsenal

Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League table after holding out to win a 3-2 thriller at Crystal Palace, while Leicester City could only ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Arsenal drew level from the penalty spot through Aubameyang in the 28th minute after Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta was booked for bringing down the Gabonese moments earlier.

Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker ...
Sport
1 week ago

Chelsea, who were forced to take off Azpilicueta and Pulisic due to serious-looking injuries, were reduced to 10 men after going 2-1 down when Mateo Kovacic collected his second yellow card of the game for a very soft foul on Granit Xhaka. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. Amakhosi boss Motaung speaks out on coach Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. 'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung Soccer
  5. PSL releases much-awaited revised fixtures: Premiership to restart with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...

Related articles

  1. FA Cup win would be 'small step' in Lampard's plan for Chelsea Soccer
  2. Arsenal defender Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea Soccer
  3. Final day drama looms at both ends of Premier League log Sport
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | She may want more sex in lockdown, but let's not hurt ... Lifestyle
X