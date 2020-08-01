Soccer

Cameroon 1990 World Cup captain Tataw dies, age 57

01 August 2020 - 09:29 By AFP
The logo of the Cameroonian football federation, Fecafoot.
Image: Sourced

Douala — Stephen Tataw, the man who captained Cameroon to a landmark place in the 1990 World Cup quarterfinals, died on Friday aged 57 after an illness, the country’s football federation Fecafoot announced.

“Stephen Tataw died this morning in Yaounde following an illness,” Fecafoot wrote on Twitter.

Tataw was the Cameroon captain when the team made the last eight at the World Cup in Italy 30 years ago. They were knocked out by England but famously defeated reigning champions Argentina in the opening game.

Cameroon also saw off Romania and Colombia to become the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals. Two years earlier, the Indomitable Lions had won the African Cup of Nations with Tataw at the heart of the defence.

Tataw played his club football at home as well as in Japan. After retiring, he worked with the federation in supervising the national teams.

