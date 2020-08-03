Sports minister Mthethwa warns PSL he will stop season in its tracks if clubs fail to follow Covid-19 protocols

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has issued a strong warning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and stated that he will not hesitate to stop the season in its tracks if the clubs fail to follow the approved Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The season resumes with the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and Mthethwa said an internal monitoring team has been on the ground.

He said the teams have taken the necessary measures to comply with the plans that the PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa) have submitted to government.

“It therefore means that those plans that they have submitted should be adhered to‚ it’s not a fait accompli that people will just get on the field and play‚" he said.

"They will play based on the plans which were submitted to the department and we reserve the right to halt any activity if we feel and think that those protocols and plans are not adhered to.