Wits' Monare prepares to take on close friend Jali: 'we can’t avoid each other on the field'

Mamelodi Sundowns ace Andile Jali and BidVest Wits' Thabang Monare will set aside their friendship when the two teams meet in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The two players are close friends off the pitch but this relationship will have to pause when the showdown that also marks the return of professional football after months of coronavirus-enforced inactivity gets underway this weekend.

“Yes‚ we are very close friends and our rivalry on the field is healthy‚" said Monare as Wits prepare for a game that is part of a semifinal double-header at Orlando Stadium.

“It helps us to push each other so that we can be the best that we can be. We see it as part of pushing each other to the limits and competing against each other.”

Fans can look forward to an interesting contest between the two players if they are both selected as Monare does not intend to pull out of any challenges should he run into his good friend in the middle of the park.