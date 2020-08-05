RSC Anderlecht have made their one-year loan deal signing of Percy Tau official‚ posting it on their official website and social media pages on Wednesday morning.

RSC tweeted a slickly produced video of Tau in his new club kit being driven to his new home ground‚ Lotto Park‚ in the municipality of Anderlecht‚ Brussels‚ the player musing on music and its connection to football‚ which ended with the words‚ "Percy is here".

Tau spent last season on loan at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge‚ starting brightly but fading notably later in the season.

The Bafana Bafana star joins another of the biggest teams in Belgium‚ and a club who are hungry to turn around their poor eighth placing last season under former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany as player-manager and Franky Vercauteren as head coach.