Don't fall for it, it's fake news! Pitso Mosimane is not leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
You may have seen the trending hashtag on Twitter that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is resigning from the football club. But, obvs, by now you know not to believe those hashtags, right? A well-placed source told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that it's fake news.
It isn't clear how why the rumours started, but some attributed the “resignation” to contractual disputes. A Sundowns fan who appeared to believe the fake news wrote, “I hope this is fake because we are not ready for another pandemic.”
The club's communications manager, Mashupje “Shupi” Nkgadima, said the fake reports do not warrant a response from 'Downs.
So, well, yes. There ya go.
