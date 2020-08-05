Cape Umoya United director Roger De Sa says South African football has come a long way financially even from the 2000s‚ recounting a story of how he once had to sell the club’s old Mercedes-Benz to pay players at Bidvest Wits.

Former Moroka Swallows and Wits University goalkeeper De Sa at one stage was player-coach and then also CEO of the Clever Boys in the late 2000s and early 2010s‚ before their era of big investment in the club by new owners Bidvest‚ who last month sold the team.

De Sa recalled having to sell a company car to pay salaries in that era.

The ex-keeper was asked about the transition to running a team‚ as he does currently with GladAfrica Championship Umoya‚ and if it has made him better understand some of the decisions club bosses make.

“Look‚ I think I go back to my days at Wits already in my mid-30s when I had to be a player-coach‚ and then I became a CEO at the same time for two years‚” De Sa told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association.