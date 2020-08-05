Premier Soccer League (PSL) senior official Professor Ronnie Schloss says the 16 venues chosen to host the remaining matches of the season are ready and have been given the green light.

The season‚ which was suspended in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic‚ resumes this weekend with a Nedbank Cup semifinal double-header that will see Baroka FC face Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and Mamelodi Sundowns up against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

While some of the stadiums were not regularly maintained for the better part of the lockdown as workers stayed at home‚ Schloss was unfazed and insisted that there is nothing to worry about.

“All the venues have been approved and it’s all systems go to complete the season.

"You must remember that we are not going to play on any new venues‚ so they will be ready‚” said a confident Schloss who did not want to elaborate further on the logistics.