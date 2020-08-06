Brighton Mhlongo will get a rare run-out for Bidvest Wits as they return to professional football with their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt told an online press conference on Thursday he has had similar injury problems to Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane as a result of the uncertainty of the return date for football.

Hunt has one of his two first-choice goalkeepers this season‚ Ricardo Goss‚ still out for five games of an eight-match suspension he received with Sameehg Doutie for an assault on referee Masixole Bambiso in a 2-0 away defeat to Cape Town City in January. The other‚ Brandon Peterson‚ is injured.

Mhlongo (29)‚ the former Orlando Pirates keeper who has become something of a forgotten man with one appearance in two seasons at Wits‚ will get a chance between the posts in the Clever Boys’ games in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE).

“Goss is out because he’s still got the five-game suspension. Brandon is out as well‚” Hunt said.

“Brighton has to play. We have also brought our Diski [reserve team] goalkeeper up‚ who I haven’t seen much of.”

Hunt‚ like Mosimane‚ faced challenges trying to rush players back from four-an-a-half months in lockdown for an initial proposed return to action date for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of July 18.