Life in the shadow of the coronavirus: Celtic and Baroka get first taste of the new normal

Local fans are excitedly counting down the hours until the restart of local football and action resumes with a Nedbank Cup semifinal double-header that will be played in front of an empty Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be greeted by empty seats when they face off in the first semifinal at 2pm while Sundowns and BidVest will get their first taste of life under the shadow of Covid-19 in the second match later in the day.

It's been almost five months since the players kicked a ball in anger in an official outing and Celtic coach John Maduka expects the match to be played at a slower pace than usual due the effects of such a long period of inactivity.

Maduka said Celtic did not play any friendly matches in the build up to Saturday's encounter and this means his players will have to adapt very quickly to the new challenges presented by the coronavirus.

“In Europe you will have seen that most of the teams started slowly and we expect the same thing to happen with us‚” he said Maduka.

“Games won’t be fast like they were before the break [in March] because it has been a long time without playing football. We have never been through this situation before but it will improve as more matches [are played].

"The other problem we are facing is that we had to wait for a long time to get permission to resume training and when we finally resumed training we did not know when we were going to be allowed to play.

“That situation made things difficult for us as we prepared the team because we were worried we might overload players. We did not know when the games were going to continue. We had to make sure that we took a gradual approach at training and it was not easy.”