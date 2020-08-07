Irvin Khoza has thanked the contributors‚ including the government and SA Football Association (Safa)‚ who have played a role in the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) return to football that kicks off on Saturday.

PSL chairman Khoza‚ in a televised press conference on Friday‚ broke down the return to play.

He said that three teams (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC) taking part in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinals entered the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE) on Thursday‚ and one (Bloemfontein Celtic) on Friday.

“It is going to be a new normal‚” Khoza said. “It is a first in our country.

“It is a test case on which we as a nation will be able to develop a practical model that other sports codes and event organisers will learn from.”

Khoza gave a breakdown of the attendance of 100 people at a match.

There are 40 players (11 starting and nine reserves per team); 14 technical staff (seven per team); eight club officials (four per team) and four ball retrievers (two per team‚ plus one more from both benches acting as additional retrievers on the west side).

There will be five match officials‚ eight medical paramedics doubling up as stretcher-bearers‚ one stadium doctor and one PSL media officer “and other officials”.

TV broadcasters have two presenters‚ a floor manager‚ 12 cameramen‚ two cable-bashers and two static board or LED personnel.