PODCAST | Soccer is back: coaches comment on Nedbank Cup semifinals

Welcome to SportsLIVE with BBK. In our first episode today, we will shine the spotlight on the Nedbank Cup semifinals. Find out what the coaches of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic have up their sleeves as they go into battle in a double-header at the spiritual home of South African soccer, Orlando Stadium, on Saturday.

We also go all the way to Germany where we will find Robert Klein, the CEO of Bundesliga International. He will tell you about the behind-the-scenes assistance they have given to the Premier Soccer League as football returns to action in SA for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt end to sporting activities about the world.

