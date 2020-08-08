Hunt turns to youngsters who ‘won MDC’ as Wits aim to end with a bang

“We’ve had to do that,” Hunt said of the reserve team call-ups. “I mean, it’s physically impossible for us to play the amount of games in the amount of time that we have to play with the squad that we have had.

“I think, and I stand to be corrected, that we’ve got the smallest squad in the league. And nobody expected this pandemic to happen.

“So we’ve had to bring in some of the younger players because even this week coming now there’s no way we can get through it just with the squad of players that we’ve got.

“Even already we’ve picked up a few problems here and there with trying to load the training.

“So, ja, we’ve had to bring them in. They’ve got a lot to prove — they’ve won the [MDC] league even though it’s not official. But for me they’ve won the league.

“So they’ve done fantastically well. And let’s see if we can get them a contract going forward, and if I can help their futures. So let’s see how they do.”