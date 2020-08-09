Soccer

Lampard hopes to bolster Chelsea squad after Champions League exit

09 August 2020 - 08:25 By Reuters
Frank Lampard says he wants Chelsea to compete for the Premier League title year on year and reach semifinals and finals of cup competitions.
Frank Lampard says he wants Chelsea to compete for the Premier League title year on year and reach semifinals and finals of cup competitions.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard described the rebuild of his team as a work in progress after they crashed out of the Uefa Champions League last-16 following a 7-1 aggregate defeat by Germany's Bayern Munich.

Chelsea's record scorer Lampard enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with them as a player, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other crowns, but suggested that they needed to recruit the right names to reach that level again.

"In the last 20 years we had players, teams with prime (Eden) Hazard, (Diego) Costa, (Petr) Cech, (John) Terry and (Didier) Drogba," Lampard told BT Sport following their 4-1 defeat at Bayern in Saturday's second leg.

"Competing for the Premier League year on year, getting to finals and semi-finals regularly.

"We know that's not the case now... It's not a slight work in progress. It's a work in progress. It's not the norm for Chelsea."

Lampard, who guided Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League and the final of the FA Cup in his first season in charge, said he would look to further bolster his squad in the close season.

Chelsea have already spent big to bring in attackers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

"We'll look at that, because that's our job," Lampard added.

"From having a transfer ban (last year) you feel we've missed where other clubs spent and improved... recruitment is a huge part of this game.

"Nights like this in a footballing sense, show me a lot, tell me a lot." 

MORE:

Khoza reveals expected start date for 2020-21 PSL season

The new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season’s kickoff for 2020-21 has been set down as a presumed date of October 9‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza revealed ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL chairman Khoza fires warning: ‘Compromising the BSE will insult the country’

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has fired a warning that “nobody must compromise the BSE”‚ and said if anyone does they will be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wits’ Monare: ‘I was told by a friend that the team is being sold and I said no ways’

Thabang Monare says he was shocked to learn that of the status of Bidvest Wits being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)‚ meaning the club ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Van Jaarsveld on Tsolekile’s match-fixing allegation: ‘I have nothing to hide’ Cricket
  2. How Roger de Sa beat Chiefs shortly after selling a Mercedes-Benz for R50‚000 ... Soccer
  3. Irvin Khoza breaks down return of the PSL: ‘This was not a one-man show’ Soccer
  4. Why Kaizer Chiefs great Lucas Radebe is preparing for a double celebration Soccer
  5. WATCH | Vincent Kompany to Percy Tau: 'We’re going to push you‚ and to be the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X