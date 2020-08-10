WATCH| Chiefs and Maritzburg have something to smile about as Manyama‚ Tinkler and Classen win awards

The Absa Premiership finally resumes this week after five months of inactivity and three individuals should have an extra spring in their step after they bagged awards on Monday.

It was a double celebration for Maritzburg United after mentor Eric Tinkler walked away with the coach of the month award for February/March while winger Daylon Claasen snatched the player gong for the same period.

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs also had something to smile about after midfielder Lebogang Manyama won the goal of the month.

The fifth-placed Maritzburg resume their programme against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday and will hope to retain the form that convinced the judges to award the accolades to Tinkler and Classen.