Cash-strapped Celtic adamant they will play in the Caf Confederation Cup if they qualify

Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco says the cash-strapped side will give the Caf Confederation Cup ‘the respect it deserves’ next season if they qualify through the Nedbank Cup.

The rules could work in Celtic’s favour in the coming weeks and they qualify even if they lose to fellow finalists Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup decider at the end of the season.

Sundowns will earn a place in the more prestigious Champions League if they win the Absa premiership or finish as runners-up. This would enable Celtic to qualify for the continental competition for the first time in their illustrious history.

The Free State side's financial problems are well documented but Konco dismissed suggestions that they could drop out of the competition due to these challenges.

“It would be a new challenge for us to be tested against some of the best on the continent and it’s an opportunity we will welcome with both hands if it happens through us either winning the Nedbank Cup or Sundowns qualifying for the Champions League‚” said Konco.

“It would be a great honour to our departed founding father Dr Petrus Molemela to have continental football played at the stadium which is named after him. It would also be a reward to our fans to finally see continental football in Bloemfontein after all these years.

"If it happens‚ it would be history in the making and a challenge for us as management and to the technical team and the players. We would accept it with both hands and see what happens‚” he said.

After booking a place in the Nedbank Cup final by beating Baroka FC 3-0 on Saturday‚ Celtic will this week shift their focus to the bread and butter business of the Premiership when they travel to SuperSport United to face at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.