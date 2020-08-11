Man United boss Solskjaer hoping for semi-final success at third attempt

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his team can make it third time lucky and reach their first final of the season after steering United to the Uefa Europa League last four after a 1-0 extra-time win over FC Copenhagen on Monday.

United laboured to dispose of the Danish side in 90 minutes, with their 21st penalty kick of the season, converted by Bruno Fernandes in the 95th minute, enough to book a semi-final clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sevilla, who play on Tuesday.

Norwegian Solskjaer, chasing his first silverware as United boss, is hoping a repeat of their League Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City and FA Cup last-four loss to Chelsea will not be repeated in Cologne on Sunday.