Pirates coach Zinnbauer dribbles his way past Hlatshwayo and Hotto talk: Speak to the office people

11 August 2020 - 11:09 By Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer arriving at a press conference.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Josef Zinnbauer has side-stepped questions over reports that Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and his Bidvest Wits teammate Deon Hotto will wear the black and white of Orlando Pirates next season.

Speaking to the media through a video conference on the eve of the Absa Premiership resumption‚ Zinnbauer was asked to confirm the seemingly pending arrival of the Wits pair.

The German declined to comment‚ saying his focus is only on the blockbuster clash against the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto (6pm).

