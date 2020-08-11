Pirates coach Zinnbauer dribbles his way past Hlatshwayo and Hotto talk: Speak to the office people

“For me to comment on other players I think this is a question you can speak with maybe someone in the office‚” said the German coach.

“I am the coach here and I am focused on Sundowns and not on other players. For me what it is important (at the moment) is Sundowns and I hope you understand my answer.”

The 30-year-old Bafana captain Hlatshwayo is seen as the missing puzzle to solve Pirates' defensive woes over the past seasons.

While Pirates have shipped in 26 goals in 23 league matches this season‚ nine more than leaders Kaizer Chiefs and 11 conceded by Sundowns‚ Wits have let just 17 in 21 matches with Hlatshwayo featuring in 18 of those matches.

Only leaders Chiefs have scored more league goals than Pirates but it is in defence where Zinnbauer’s team has been found wanting and the Bafana captain Hlatshwayo is seen as the missing puzzle in the Buccaneers’ rearguard.