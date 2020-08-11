Pirates dump Lorch and Shonga from the match day squad for breaching team protocols

Orlando Pirates have removed Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga from the match day squad that is to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening after the two players breached team protocols.

“Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols‚” said Pirates in a statement.