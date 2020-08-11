Soccer

Pirates dump Lorch and Shonga from the match day squad for breaching team protocols

11 August 2020 - 18:07 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates lands on Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have removed Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga from the match day squad that is to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening after the two players breached team protocols.

“Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols‚” said Pirates in a statement.

The Bucs said the two players would face a disciplinary process for their actions.

The actual offence that two committed was not disclosed.

“All players have been educated‚ and are constantly reminded‚ of their responsibilities as public servants and role models. It is our role and duty to ensure that all members of this organisation are fully compliant and aware of the measures that are in place.

"Both players will be afforded the opportunity to return to play once the disciplinary processes have been finalised. Mr. Lorch and Mr. Shonga will also be required to undergo two COVID-19 tests‚ which both must be negative‚ as per the BSE protocols dictate‚ before they resume any club activities.”

