'Tso' Vilakazi tells critics of the local game to give it a rest: 'Sometimes we must give credit'

The jury may still be out on the quality of the football that was on display when the local game resumed a few days ago but this has not stopped former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi from raving about the matches he watched.

Soccer fans delivered mixed reviews after watching the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup but Vilakazi was steadfast in his appraisal and said he was impressed by what he saw.

“I know that there are people out there who say the standard of the football was not good and all that.... I was impressed‚” he said.

“To see teams on the pitch means coaches worked very hard to prepare their teams after almost five months of no action due to the lockdown.