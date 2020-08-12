Sukazi in talks with 'a few other people' who are willing to sell their PSL statuses ahead of next season

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has not given up hope of buying a premiership franchise and has revealed he's in talks with 'a few other people' who are willing to sell before the start of next season.

Sukazi's attempt to buy Bloemfontein Celtic and later BidVest Wits collapsed a few weeks ago but it seems there are several other premiership clubs that have the 'For sale' sign in front of their businesses.

“We have spoken to a few people in the PSL since we abandoned the purchase of Celtic‚” he said.

“One of them was Bidvest Wits‚ but we now know that they have been bought by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). I am not in a position to name the others that we are talking to at this stage.

"Those enquiries are ongoing with no timelines to them and if we are lucky we will get what we want. What we want is to have Galaxy playing in the PSL next season and that’s what we are working towards.

“Having a club in the PSL is more than an ambition.

"As TS Galaxy we owe it (buying a premiership franchise) to the people of the Mpumalanga province at large‚ and especially the people of KwaNdebele who have never seen top level football with their own eyes in their own backyard since democracy.

“Aces were there but they disappeared. I grew up going to watch their (Aces) matches at KwaMhlanga and we used to hitchhike back home at night.