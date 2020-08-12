SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed his club have received “a very good offer” from Mamelodi Sundowns to buy dynamic utility player Aubrey Modiba‚ but added he cannot make a decision on that until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Matthews also added‚ in a potential sales call to rival bigger clubs‚ and apparent admission that there is interest in the Premiership’s second-top scorer with 12 goals‚ that SuperSport would entertain good offers for striker Bradley Grobler.

Matthews said the sale of the two players would form part of SuperSport balancing their books financially amidst the impact of Covid-19 on football clubs.

“Yes‚ Sundowns have shown interest – they’ve never stopped showing interest in Aubrey‚” Matthews told a SA Football Journalists Association press conference on Wednesday of SuperSport’s Pretoria neighbours continuing to make offers for Modiba‚ as they have for the past two seasons.

“We’re at a point with Sundowns where they’ve tabled a very good offer. But we’ve taken a view‚ which I think is the right one‚ that given the situation of we’ve got six games left‚ I don’t know what my situation is going to be.

“It could very well be that we finish third‚ and I’ve got Africa next year. That also has an impact on the depth of the squad and what we do.