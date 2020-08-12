Why Safa's Dr. Ngwenya remains unshaken after death threats from faceless people

South African Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya was not fazed when he received death threats from faceless people last month.

The unknown people targeted Ngwenya when the icy relationship between Safa and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) threatened to prevent the return of football a few weeks ago.

The two organisations disagreed on a date to restart the local game and Ngwenya‚ who was key to Safa's decision to insist on the strict observation of Covid-19 safety protocols before agreeing to resume‚ was viewed as the main stumbling block.

“I understood the deaths threats and I can say that perhaps they were made by people who were receiving information that was not verified‚” he said.

One of Ngwenya's key responsibilities as the Safa compliance officer was to ensure that all the 32 National Soccer League (NSL) teams followed the strict measures set out by the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC).